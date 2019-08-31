LHC declares planting two trees mandatory for construction of new house

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court, in its detailed Judgment, declared it mandatory to plant at least two trees for construction of a new house, ARY News reported.

While hearing a petition related to controlling environmental pollution in the country, the LHC remarked that in case of non-compliance, the no-objection certificate of such housing societies and factories will be cancelled.

In its 78-page verdict, the court directed the concerned authorities to impose heavy fines on those involved in cutting trees and directed all the departments to issue annual report on tree plantation.

Trees would be planted in educational institutes, hospitals, parking areas and public places, read the judgment.

The court also praised the current government over its tree plantation drive in the country.

Read More: PM Imran Khan launches tree plantation drive

Earlier on August 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Shakarparian, Islamabad under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

Addressing the ceremony after kicking off the drive, PM Imran Khan had urged countrymen especially the youth, to plant at least two plants till August 18.

“The PTI government planted 1 billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)”, he had continued.

He said the efforts of the KP government were recognized by a world body.

