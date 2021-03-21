Two undertrial ‘muggers’ killed in Punjab police encounter

BUREWALA: Two undertrial alleged muggers were killed in an encounter after police claimed that their associates attacked them in Vehari district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by the police, the associates of the alleged muggers attacked a police van in Burewala city of the Vehari district to free them and both the suspects died in an exchange of fire. “The bullets from the attackers hit the prisoners,” they said.

The police have shifted their bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. The muggers were blamed for killing a farmer’s leader during a mugging bid the previous day.

In a similar incident yesterday, police claimed that an undertrial prisoner allegedly involved in raping a minor child has been killed in Sheikhupura encounter after his associates opened fire on cops.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sharaqpur Sharif Town of the Sheikhupura district when they were taking the undertrial suspect to the site of the incident, where he allegedly killed a child after sexually assaulting him.

“While on our way to the crime scene where the suspect raped a minor child, his associates opened fire on police to free him,” they said adding that during an exchange of fire, one of the bullets from the attackers hit him and resulted in his death.

The attackers were able to flee from the spot, the cops narrated.

