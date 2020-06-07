Two visitors defying lockdown drown to death at Karachi’s Hub Dam

KARACHI: Hub Dam, a reservoir on the Hub River in the metropolis area has had an influx of visitors coming to the place to cool off and have a swim despite lockdown, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Families and individuals have made their way to the place and continue to do so even after two individuals reportedly drowned and died while swimming, earlier in the day.

The two dead have been identified as Atif, a resident of Mujahid Colony while the other has been identified as Babar, a resident of ManghoPir, Sultanabad.

Two children drowned in a pond in Surjani Town area of Karachi on May 25.

The incident occurred in village Hassan Brohi in Taiser Town, Surjani, where two children identified as Bahadur, 6-year-old and Gul Hassan, 8 were drowned in a pond.

The rescue sources said bodies of both the children were retrieved and were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

