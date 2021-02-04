Two white lion cubs die at Lahore zoo

LAHORE: Two rare white lion cubs died due to a viral infection at Lahore Zoo on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Three months back, a white African lioness gave birth to three cubs of which one died on the spot due to weakness, while two others were kept under special care.

The zoo’s veterinarian had said the cubs were vaccinated and they were making sure their diet is taken care of. The remaining two white lion cubs also lost their lives due to viral infection at the age of three months only.

After the death of the cubs, the total number of white African lions at the Lahore Zoo stands at eight.

Last year, a lioness had given birth to twin cubs at Verhari Zoo. District Wildlife Officer (DWO) Mian Munir Ahmed had confirmed that the lioness had given birth to twin healthy cubs after 12 years.

With the addition of the newborn twin cubs, Vehari Zoo became the first Zoo of South Punjab to house seven lions.

