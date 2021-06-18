Two women blackmailing citizens after sham marriages arrested

KABIRWALA: Police claimed on Friday to have arrested two female members of a gang involved in blackmailing citizens by shooting their objectionable videos after luring them into sham marriages, reported ARY News.

According to the police, one of the two arrested women is the ringleader of the gang.

The police said the women lured several citizens into fake marriages and then shot their objectionable videos only to blackmail them later.

Earlier, a group of men running a sham marriage network in Karachi’s Orangi Town wherein they duped women into marrying was detained by the police.

The group allegedly defrauded the women into marrying only so they can swindle and abandon them later. On information of the group captured earlier, the police successfully nabbed the prime suspect Nasir who have allegedly married many women and fleeced them.

The police presented him in the court today which sent the detained suspect to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

