Two women injured in crossfire between police, suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Two women got injured after being caught in a crossfire between police and suspected criminals in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The police said the incident took place in Rabia City area where police personnel on a routine patrol signaled suspicious-looking motorcyclists to pull over. Instead of stopping, they opened fire at the police team in a bid to flee.

As a result of it, two passers-by sustained bullet wounds. The policemen returned fire but the accused managed to escape from the scene.

One of the two injured women received gunshot wound to her hand, while the other had a minor bullet injury to her arm. They both are stated to be out of danger.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) East said as per the women’s statements, the suspects opened fire, resulting in injuries to them.

He said one of the suspects, who was shot in the back, was arrested upon arrival at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

