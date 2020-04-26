Two year old toddler shoots father with a gun, parent dies

JONES COUNTY: A Jones County father is dead after his 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed him on Thursday.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Stacy Gardner said 28-year-old Jason Fowler died after the toddler got a hold of a gun in the house and shot him in the back.

Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece said the case is still under investigation. Fowler was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:40 p.m.

Earlier on Februay 27, A teenage girl ‘accidentally’ shot her 10-year-old nephew while taking selfie with a gun.

According to the details, Caitlyn Smith, 19, was taking selfies with a gun when it accidentally went off and hit her minor nephew in Houston, Texas.

The minor boy received the bullet in his stomach and was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be critical but expected to survive, Mail Online reported.

