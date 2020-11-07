U-turn: Bilawal defies GB Court as ruling comes in favor of petition by PPP

GILGIT: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto flouted the verdict by Chief Court passed yesterday to stop lawmakers from campaigning in the Gilgit Baltistan region, saying he will not exit Gilgit even if arrested, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The verdict of the Chief Court of Gilgit Baltistan directed the PPP chairman to leave the region within three days.

It is, however, critical to underscore the court order came in favor of the very petition filed by PPP’s senior vice president for GB Jameel Ahmed, asking the authorities to impose ban on senators, and members of the parliament and provincial assemblies from campaigning in the region.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Taking a U-turn from his own party initiative once the verdict arrived, Bilawal said he will not stop campaigning on the eve of GB-elections even if authorities take serious action against him.

On the other hand, the PPP has announced today it has challenged the decision.

“We have approached the Islamabad court challenging the decision of the GB court to expel Bilawal Bhutto from the region ahead of the polls,” said PPP Senator Sherry Rehman.

The court has taken up the PPP’s plea against the decision for review as general elections for the GB assembly will be held on November 15.

Sherry Rehman said that Bilawal Bhutto is neither a federal minister nor he has powers to influence the electoral polls in the region.

“Bilawal Bhutto is receiving a warm welcome in the region and the decision shows that the federal government is afraid of contesting the polls in the presence of the PPP chairman,” she said.

