UAE unveils new five-year tourist visa scheme

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday approved a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa policy for all nationalities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new tourist visa system.

#UAE Cabinet chaired by @HHShkMohd, approves new amendment for tourist visas in #UAE. The new tourist visa will be valid for 5 years and can be used for multiple entries and is open for all nationalities. pic.twitter.com/T2gZolAkjy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 6, 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the visa would allow tourists multiple entries into the country over five years.

“The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates,” he said on Twitter.

اعتمدنا اليوم تغيير نظام التأشيرات السياحية في الدولة .. لتكون مدة تأشيرة السياحة خمسة أعوام متعددة الاستخدام .. لكافة الجنسيات .. نستقبل اكثر من ٢١ مليون سائح سنويا وهدفنا ترسيخ الدولة كوجهة سياحية عالمية رئيسية .. pic.twitter.com/C4s26JjUE5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2020

