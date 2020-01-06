Web Analytics
UAE unveils new five-year tourist visa scheme

UAE visa

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday approved a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa policy for all nationalities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new tourist visa system.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the visa would allow tourists multiple entries into the country over five years.

“The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates,” he said on Twitter.

