UAE announces first day of Eidul Fitr

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced Thursday the first day of Eid-ul- Fitr, according to local media.

Wednesday will be the last and 30th day of Ramadan in the UAE. The committee met on Tuesday night for the sighting of the crescent moon.

Mosques across the UAE would host socially distanced Eid Al Fitr prayers this year, it was announced on Monday. Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers.

The mosques will also open only 15 minutes before prayer time, but ablution spaces will continue to remain closed.

Eidul Fitr follows a sighting of the crescent moon, and brings an end to the dawn-to-dusk fasting of the Holy month.

Eidul-Fitr will also begin on Thursday, May 13 in Saudi Arabia.

