KARACHI: The ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Pakistan Hammad Obaid Al Zaabi called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House in Karachi on Thursday.

They discussed bilateral relations, investment opportunities in the province and other matters, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the ambassador, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that UAE’s investors can take advantage of opportunities to invest in Wind Energy and Desalination Plant in the province.

On this occasion, the ambassador informed the CM that UAE Visa facilitation center is being established in Karachi.

Few days earlier, the envoy also met with Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Over the course of the meeting, different matters of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral relations in the aviation sector between Pakistan and the UAE were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the UAE has always extended full support to Pakistan’s aviation sector.

