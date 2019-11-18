Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


UAE President Sheikh Khalifa’s brother passes away

ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s brother Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Monday night, ARY News reported.

The UAE government, on the demise of the president’s brother, has announced to observe a three-day mourning with the flag flown at half-mast.

 

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, the UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “We express our deepest condolences to the people of the UAE and Al Nahyan family over the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed. May God bless his soul and grant him mercy and paradise.”

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Russia gives ships back to Ukraine ahead of summit

International

Two dead after bridge collapses into river in France

International

Girl dies, truck driver missing after bridge collapse

International

Myanmar judge extends sentences for poets jailed for mocking military


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close