UAE President Sheikh Khalifa’s brother passes away

ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s brother Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Monday night, ARY News reported.

The UAE government, on the demise of the president’s brother, has announced to observe a three-day mourning with the flag flown at half-mast.

#UAE President condoles the death of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President’s Representative. UAE will observe three days mourning with the flag flown at half-mast according to a statement by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 18, 2019

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, the UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “We express our deepest condolences to the people of the UAE and Al Nahyan family over the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed. May God bless his soul and grant him mercy and paradise.”

خالص التعازي لشعب الإمارات ولآل نهيان الكرام في وفاة الشيخ سلطان بن زايد..أبناء زايد لهم بصمات خالدة في دولة الامارات..أبناء زايد لهم محبة مختلفة في قلب كل اماراتي..أبناء زايد شركاء تأسيس لن ينساهم الزمن..رحم الله الشيخ سلطان وأسكنه فسيح جنانه وألهمنا وشعب الامارات الصبر والسلوان pic.twitter.com/AXbEZDSrzF — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 18, 2019

