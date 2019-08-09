UAE voices concern over tense situation in occupied Kashmir

The United Arab Emirates has expressed concern over the tense situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and called for restraint.

In a statement, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash stressed the need to use dialogue for maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.

He said Pakistan and India should overcome this crisis through communication and constructive dialogue.

Saudi Arabia has also voiced concerns over the latest developments in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and affirmed its stand that conflict should be settled through peaceful means in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

An official source at Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said that it is following the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir resulting from India’s abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution, which guarantees the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

It also called on the parties concerned to maintain peace and stability in the region and take into account the interests of the people of the region.

