UAE suspends issuance of visa to Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens for an indefinite period, ARY News reported on Monday.

Islamabad embassy of the UAE, in a statement, has announced suspension of issuance of visa till the next orders.

The embassy will issue visas only to those holding diplomatic passport, the diplomatic mission said.

The mission will not issue visa on general Pakistani passport, statement added.

It is to be mentioned here that the UAE on Saturday suspended the issuance of all entry visas from March 17 (Tuesday) except for those holding diplomatic passports.

The decision does not apply to persons who have already got visas before the effective date, statement said.

The Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship of the UAE has said that the move was taken as a precautionary measure being initiated by the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and is in response to the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, which makes travel at this point dangerous.

The authority added that the decision will be effective until the countries of departure activate a mechanism for medical screening of passengers as an additional measure.

The countries around the world using restrictions on movement as a measure to contain rampaging virus disease that has claimed over 6000 lives across the globe.

