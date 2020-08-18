UAE issues fresh travel advisory for passengers, airlines

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a fresh travel advisory for airlines across the globe, imposing stricter coronavirus restrictions on passengers visiting the country, ARY NEWS reported.

General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE issued the travel advisory to the Pakistani airlines and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), making it compulsory for the passengers to submit a fresh PCR report at the airport before leaving for the country.

The PCR test should be conducted 96 hours before the flight from the laboratory prescribed by the UAE authorities, the guideline read.

The aviation authority warned of strict action against airlines that fail to submit results of PCR report which could lead to a 15-day ban on the entry of the airline within the country.

The Pakistani airlines will also have to take prior approval from the UAE for operating flights for the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Arab Emirates on August 12 lifted entry restrictions that required foreign residents who are overseas to seek approval before returning to the Gulf state.

The UAE in March suspended the entry of non-citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

It has since gradually allowed residents to return, either by granting them special exemptions or through an online registration system though many still remain overseas.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday said registration was no longer required.

However, those returning are advised to submit their passport number and other details on a government website before travelling, it tweeted.

It was not immediately clear if the changes applied to Dubai which has had its own entry permit while the rest of the country has used a federal registration.

