UAE extends ban on entry of passengers from Pakistan, other countries

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on entry of passengers from seven countries including Pakistan for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued its latest notification to the airlines operating in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the extension of the travel ban against seven countries. The aviation authority extended the travel restrictions till July 6.

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa are among the countries whose passengers were restricted to be granted entry permission in the UAE.

The airlines have been directed not to allow boarding of the passengers from the said countries or those who travelled to the states during the last 14 days.

It has been directed not to issue boarding cards to the passengers from the countries, otherwise, the airlines will face fines or other penalties regarding the flight operations over the violation of the order.

