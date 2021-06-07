Ubaid K2, others challenge punishment in illegal arms case

KARACHI: Suspected target killer of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Ubaid-ur-Rehman alias Ubaid K2 and others have challenged punishment in a case pertaining to possession of illegal arms and explosive material.

Ubaid K2, Nadeem Ahmed, Aamir Tautla, Abdul Qadir and others were handed over eight years imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case pertaining to possession of illegal arms and explosive material.

Acting on the plea of Ubaid K2, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has served notices to the prosecutor general Sindh and the investigation officer in the case.

The convict was arrested from the MQM headquarters, Nine Zero, on March 11, 2015, when the paramilitary soldiers had raided the party’s headquarters and adjoining areas to arrest a number of MQM workers who were in hiding over there.

According to a police report, Ubaid K2 with the help of his associates and police officers had targeted two policemen, Mohammed Rehan and Nisar Ahmed, when they were heading to Crime Branch. Tauseef who was appointed in Jamshed Town police station at that time had provided information to Ubaid K-2 about the said policemen.

