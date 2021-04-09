Karachi schoolgirl claims police being complicit threatening her to ‘back off’

KARACHI: A 7th-grade schoolgirl in the port city has alleged her family is being threatened by a Superintendent of Police (SP) in the very case her father had filed over the alleged manhandling meted out to her by the school administration over non-payment of fees, ARY News reported.

In a video statement released today to ARY News, the minor said she was summoned by the lady SP after the family requested the Investigation Officer in the case initiated by her father be changed because allegedly he was not fair.

The SP the girl is referring to in the video allegedly had her in the empty hall and intimidated her with threats that the statements made by her earlier about how the school mistreating her over fee non-payment were false.

It may be noted that late last month, the 7th-grader was barred from taking lunch before being locked up alone in a room by the school administration over non-payment of the tuition fee in Karachi.

Giving details of the ordeal, Ubair Zohra had told ARY News that she was forced to stand outside the class throughout the school timing and stopped her from taking lunch during the recess on 18th of March.

The student said that she was even locked up alone in a room for over one hour.

