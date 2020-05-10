UC Chairman, wife, five more found dead inside Larkana home

LARKANA: Chairman Union Council (UC) 15, his wife and five others in the family were found dead on Sunday under mysterious circumstances, ARY News reported.

According to details, all seven people died within a span of a week.

The dead included the couple, two more women and three men.

The authorities have taken cognizance of the development and the neighborhood of Khichi where the unfortunate incident took place has been sealed.

Commissioner Nauman Siddique informed that three streets on either side of the neighborhood will be sealed by tonight.

