UC chairmen distribute ration bags in Karachi

KARACHI: Ration bags were distributed among the deserving families in Karachi’s areas of Gulberg, FB Area and Gharibabad by the union council chairmen, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ration was distributed as per details of the deserving families UC wise, according to the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) details.

The ration bags include items of daily use upto 2 weeks, to help the people in the lockdown situation the city is passing through now due to coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Sindh government had distributed ration bags in different Union Councils of Lines Area, Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday night.

Read more: Sindh govt provides ration to over 212,000 families: Saeed Ghani

Earlier on March 26, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had released Rs580 million for ration distribution among poor people whose livelihood had been affected due to the government’s lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had released Rs580 million to carry out relief work across the province in view of coronavirus emergency.

A sum of Rs20 million will be issued to every district of the province and ration will be distributed to poor people under the supervision of deputy commissioners

Comments

comments