Uch man beheads wife, dumps body, acts naive: police

BAHAWALPUR: In a horrendous turn of events reported Thursday, an Uch Sharif man allegedly beheaded his wife before dumping her body in the nearby fields, ARY News reported.

The suspect, according to the local police, killed his wife by beheading and later threw the body away in the sugarcane fields.

According to the reports so far released by the police, the prime suspect after beheading and disposing of her wife, initially pretended that she was abducted. The police said they have now detained him and he has admitted to the crime and the modus operandi.

It has yet to be learned what the motive behind this frightful crime committed and the infliction meted out to the innocent woman was while the police have not shared the name and details of the Uch Sharif suspect as well.

As the police began the probe into the case, they learned the man had actually killed her himself and after investigations elicited the whereabouts of the body.

The police recovered the body of his wife from the cane fields after his confession.

