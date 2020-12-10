University employee cons 17 students, runs away with millions

LAHORE: An employee of a private university based in the capital of Punjab has allegedly swindled many students out of millions of rupees and ran away, ARY News reported Thursday.

According to the details received by ARY News, the suspect conman named Usman Majeed with connivance of his allies, defrauded many students in University of Engineering and Technology is an ex-en for the institution.

Alleged conman Majid lured in his targets with promises of heavy profits against which he swept off their funds and disappeared. Following his disappearance, the 17 victims of his alleged con approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

FIA has lodged the case against Majid on the complaints of these 17 victims.

