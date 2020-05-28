UHS to conduct MBBS, BDS exams from June 1

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced conducting MBBS, BDS supplementary which were postponed in March this year due to coronavirus pandemic, from June 1, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, special arrangements would be made at the examination centers keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic.

Students have been advised to come on time and bring hand sanitizers with them while appearing before the exam. Wearing masks has been made mandatory and no student would be allowed to enter the examination hall without masks.

The supplementary exams will be taken by maintaining social distancing, added the spokesperson.

Earlier in May, all medical universities in Punjab had decided not to promote MBBS and BDS students across the province without examinations.

The decision was taken in a meeting of all Punjab medical universities vice-chancellors (VCs), held in Lahore.

Read More: Universities decide against promoting medical students without exams

It was also agreed to form a uniform policy regarding conducting medical examinations and online classes in the wake coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Javed Akram on the occasion said they cannot promote medical students with taking examinations as the decision will affect medical education.

He said that no change has been made in the semester schedule and academic sessions of all medical universities will end at the scheduled time

