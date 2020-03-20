Passengers travelling to Pakistan without health certification stopped at UK airport

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: The passengers travelling to Pakistan without having coronavirus health certificate stopped at the airport by a foreign airline, ARY News reported on Friday.

The passengers who are ready to depart to Pakistan have been stopped by the Etihad Airways’ staff for not possessing COVID-19 pandemic health certificate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani authorities had made it mandatory for the submission of coronavirus health certificate for the people arriving in the country.

It emerged that the COVID-19 screening test is being conducted with the charges of 400 British pounds, whereas, the health report comes after 48 hours.

On the other hand, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) set condition to accept only health certificates generated within the time period of 24 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had clarified that the nationals returning back to Pakistan have been temporarily exempted from the submission of the coronavirus health certificates till March 21.

The relaxation was given by the aviation authorities following the request of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

CAA directed in its NOTAM, obtained by ARY News, that allowed passengers ‘already airborne on direct flights for Pakistan prior to the time of effect’ March 21 (8:00 pm) would be allowed to disembark without the requirement of COVID-19 RT-PCR test result or certificate.

The spokesperson of Aviation Division rejected the report of a private TV channel regarding a decision to remove the condition of RT-PCR test for coronavirus after March 21 and termed it ‘incorrect’. The statement added that the aviation division has not made any such decision.

