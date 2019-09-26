British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday challenged opposition MPs to call a confidence vote in his government after the Supreme Court struck down his decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

The ruling by Britain’s highest court on Tuesday that the suspension was unlawful was a stunning blow to Johnson’s authority just weeks before the country is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

But the Conservative leader showed no contrition as he faced MPs in the House of Commons, which had hastily reconvened on Wednesday.

He condemned the verdict as “wrong” and, faced with calls to resign, challenged the main opposition Labour Party and others to call an immediate confidence vote.

“They have until the house rises today to table a motion of no confidence in the government, and we can have that vote tomorrow,” he said.

“Will they have the courage to act or will they refuse to take responsibility and do nothing but dither and delay… what are they scared of?

“Come on, then.”

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that while he wanted Johnson to resign, he would not back an election until the PM’s threat of leaving the EU without a divorce deal was removed.

In the week before parliament was suspended earlier this month, MPs pushed through a law requiring the premier to delay Brexit by three months if he cannot strike exit terms with Brussels in time.

Addressing a rowdy and packed Commons chamber, Corbyn said: “If he wants an election, get an extension and let’s have an election.

“No-one can trust this prime minister.

“For the good of this country, he should go.”

