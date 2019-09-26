Web Analytics
UK’s Johnson defiant after bombshell court ruling

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson answering questions in the House of Commons in central London on September 25, 2019, on the Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.. - Britain's parliament resumed on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend it was "unlawful, void and of no effect". Johnson, who has vowed to press ahead with his plans for Brexit on October 31, was due to address MPs later on Wednesday. (Photo by HO / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / PRU " - NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - EDITORS NOTE THE IMAGE HAS BEEN DIGITALLY ALTERED AT SOURCE TO OBSCURE VISIBLE DOCUMENTS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday challenged opposition MPs to call a confidence vote in his government after the Supreme Court struck down his decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

The ruling by Britain’s highest court on Tuesday that the suspension was unlawful was a stunning blow to Johnson’s authority just weeks before the country is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

But the Conservative leader showed no contrition as he faced MPs in the House of Commons, which had hastily reconvened on Wednesday.

He condemned the verdict as “wrong” and, faced with calls to resign, challenged the main opposition Labour Party and others to call an immediate confidence vote.

“They have until the house rises today to table a motion of no confidence in the government, and we can have that vote tomorrow,” he said.

“Will they have the courage to act or will they refuse to take responsibility and do nothing but dither and delay… what are they scared of?

“Come on, then.”

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that while he wanted Johnson to resign, he would not back an election until the PM’s threat of leaving the EU without a divorce deal was removed.

In the week before parliament was suspended earlier this month, MPs pushed through a law requiring the premier to delay Brexit by three months if he cannot strike exit terms with Brussels in time.

Addressing a rowdy and packed Commons chamber, Corbyn said: “If he wants an election, get an extension and let’s have an election.

“No-one can trust this prime minister.

“For the good of this country, he should go.”

 

