Will UK openly accept a convicted criminal, PTI leader asks ahead of Nawaz’s travel abroad

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Z Bukhari, slamming the Sharif family, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is now running away without furnishing any surety bond.

He tweeted: “Sons are fugitives, son in law‘s convicted & now himself the BIGGEST convicted criminal in Pakistan MNS [Mian Nawaz Sharif] is now running away.. that too without any security for his return. Sad day for the people of Pakistan!”

“Will the UK authorities openly accept a convicted criminal to enter its borders.. someone who has openly committed crimes against his people,” he questioned.

“Even on the inflight form you’ve to list down any previous criminal offences.. in case of MNS the pages just won’t be enough,” he added.

 

