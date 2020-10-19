UK chief of defence staff lauds Pak Army’s efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI: UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies were discussed during the meeting.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s continued efforts for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in fight against terrorism,” the army’s media wing said.

Earlier today, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with the Ambassador of Switzerland and discussed issues pertaining to mutual interest and security situation in the region.

According to the ISPR, the Swiss ambassador lauded the mutual relations between the two countries and hoped for further improvement in it in the future.

The ambassador of Switzerland also lauded the role played by Pakistan in avoiding conflicts in the region, the army’s media wing said.

