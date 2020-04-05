UK man lands in trouble for rubbing spit on goods at supermarket

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a man was taken into custody after he was allegedly spotted licking his fingers and rubbing them on groceries at a UK supermarket.

The 20-year-old man wore a face mask and gloves to protect him as he entered the supermarket in Dorset but removed them and “purposefully” wiping his spit on products.

Police, citing accounts of witnesses, said the man lowered his mask, licked his fingers and rubbed them on a product.

The man was arrested and charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent under Section 38 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He will be produced before Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on May 6.

Benjamin Best, from Bridport, doesn’t have a confirmed case of COVID-19 and was not displaying any symptoms.

