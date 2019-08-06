‘UK offers 500 nursing jobs’: PM aide urges nurses to avail employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfi Bukhari on Tuesday urged nurses to utilise employment opportunities being offered in the United Kingdom.

He was addressing an awareness seminar on ‘Employment opportunities for Nurses in UK’ organised by Overseas Employment Corporation(OEC) in collaboration with the National Health Service of Pakistan and UK, and Pakistan Nursing Council.

Mr. Bukhari said the National Health Service of UK needs 500 nurses.

He said the number of overseas skilled workers has seen a 51% increase as a whole.

Improved training and work ethic can open new employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad, he added.

The PM’s aide said the experience gained during service abroad would enhance the expertise of Pakistani nurses and would also help build the capacity of local nurses.

Overseas Pakistanis are Pakistan’s ambassadors abroad, and this is a high wage job offering around 3.5 million per annum during the training, he added.

The seminar was also attended by Director General Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) Kashif Noor, Managing Director Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Dr. Amir Shaikh, and Registrar Pakistan Nursing Council Ms. Fauzia Mushtaq.

