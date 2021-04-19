UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled Monday a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, saying it was a sensible move in light of a surge in COVID-19 infections there.
India is enduring a second wave of the virus, with infections passing the 15 million mark, second only to the United States. Delhi is due to go into lockdown on Monday night. read more
“(Indian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won’t be able to go ahead with the trip,” Johnson told reporters. “I do think it’s only sensible to postpone.”
Johnson had already postponed the trip once from January, when COVID-19 infections were high in Britain.
“Of course it will be frustrating, but we’ll try and replicate as much as we can remotely, and then look forward to doing it in person as and when circumstances allow, and hopefully before the COP (climate) summit in November, and hopefully we’ll get Narendra Modi over for the G7 in June,” Johnson said.