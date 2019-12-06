UK provides latest security scanners for Pakistan airports: Sources

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom (UK) has provided Pakistan with the latest security and surveillance machines which will be used at major Pakistan airports of the country, revealed sources privy to the information, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, 18 of the machines have already been affixed in central locations of the 3 biggest International airports of Pakistan.

The machines have been provided by a British security firm and are equipped to enable a more secure environment at the airports.

The machine’s primary function is to detect explosives and other objects that may be deemed harmful during flights or inside the airport premises.

The machines have been designated to flights going to the UK from Pakistan.

Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports have all acquired the said machines and are currently making use of them.

