UK agency seizes ‘Ill-gotten’ assets worth £465,000 from Pakistani-origin man

LONDON: Following the court orders, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has reportedly seized properties and cash worth £450,000 from a British national of Pakistani origin, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the CNA, after financial investigations, reportedly found Arfan Ali guilty of acquiring the prosperities from the proceeds of mortgage fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

In a statement, the UK agency said that all five properties are located in the Bradford area – two in Little Horton Lane, one in Brae Avenue, one in New Hey Road, and one in Luke Road.

They had been acquired by Ali over a period of ten years.

NCA Senior Manager, Billy Beattie, said: “The defendant, in this case, had built up a property portfolio in the Bradford area, funded by the proceeds of crime.

Last year on December 26, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s family had approached an accountability court in Lahore to have their movable and immovable properties unfrozen.

The opposition leader’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and son Hamza Shehbaz had moved an application challenging the court verdict in regard to freezing of their assets.

