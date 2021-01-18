UK teachers, police, shop workers could get vaccine in phase two

LONDON: Key workers in Britain such as teachers, the police and shopworkers could move to the top of the list for a vaccine once all those over 50 have been offered a shot, the vaccine deployment minister said on Monday.

“Teachers, police officers, shop workers, those who through no fault of their own other than the work that they do may come into contact with the virus in much greater volume, should be top of the list,” Nadhim Zahawi told Times Radio.

Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age. Zahawi said he would work with the Joint Committee on Vaccination to establish who gets the shot next in phase two of the roll out.

Comments

comments