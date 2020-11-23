YouTuber Umar Khan aka Ukhano ties the knot

YouTube vlogger Umar Khan, popularly known as Ukhano, is officially off the market after tying the knot over the weekend.

Ukhano, who found himself in hot waters after a sexual harassment claim was leveled against him in July 2019, took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures from his wedding, writing, “Something good came out of 2020 after all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Khan (@ukhano)

He went on to request prayers from his fans and followers. “Sharing a happy moment with all of you.

Starting a new journey. Please pray for us. Love you all,” he wrote. Khan chose to keep his wife’s face hidden from the camera, choosing pictures where she faces away from it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal 📸 (@opmshoots)

The popular YouTuber was subsequently declared innocent of the charges made against him. The FIA, in Nov. 2019, concluded that he had been ‘falsely accused.

Comments

comments