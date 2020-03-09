UK’s DIT holds round-table conferences on health, education in Pakistan

British Department of International Trade has organised two round-table conferences focusing on health and education in Pakistan.

The conferences were attended by stakeholders from the concerned sectors to hold discussions over innovative ways of doing business between Pakistan and UK.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis also addressed the participants of the conferences. Mr Nithavrianakis said the prosperity of two nations depend on these essential services in future while UK hopes to see much more UK expertise, activity and investment being deployed in Pakistan.

The UK envoy thanked the participants of the round table conferences which held discussions to find new opportunities in education and health sectors.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) helps businesses export and grow into global markets and also assist overseas companies to locate and grow in the UK. The department is currently providing services in over 100 markets around the world.

Mike Nithavrianakis is Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan which leads a subordinate office to the High Commission in another major city. The Deputy High Commissioner fulfils a similar role to a Consul General, representing the UK government and typically responsible for consular, visa and trade activities in their city or region.

