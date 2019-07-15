Ultimate goal is to develop zero waste circular economy: PM aide

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Monday Pakistan’s ultimate goal is to develop zero waste circular economy under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this during a meeting with Finland’s Ambassador to South Asia, H.E. HarriKamarainen.

The Finnish ambassador called on the PM’s aide at his office and offered a vast spectrum of cooperation in the fields of the circular economy, solid and liquid waste management, afforestation, climate change, and green economy.

The envoy said Finland was greatly impressed by Pakistan’s efforts with climate change and Prime Minister of Pakistan’s global vision of cutting greenhouse gases. He informed that Finland’s current government was very enthusiastic about climate change and leading the agenda with the whole European Union.

Finland had performed a marvelous job in protecting the forest cover and their sustainable use by developing technology and innovation, he added.

The envoy said the country also introduced shopping bags made of peptic fiber to replace conventional plastic bags, which were widely being used in Finland.

He apprised the adviser about new technologies and advancement in the field of environment in the form of environmentally sustainable products like cotton and construction material made out of cellulose.

Amin Aslam admired Finland’s achievements in this regard and showed his keenness to learn from the Finnish model by cooperation.

He said in the first phase Pakistan wanted Islamabad to go waste-free by developing a circular economy.

Furthermore, a Finnish company was already interested in this project. Pakistan was the only developing country which was heavily investing in afforestation and that Pakistan would plant 10 Billion Trees with a cost of $1Billion.

He apprised the envoy of how Pakistan had established an Ecosystem Restoration Fund and other friendly countries were keen to invest in that fund.

He said that Pakistan had set a target of bringing up to 30% electric vehicles by 2030 and that EV policy was on cards.

