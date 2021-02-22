Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed are busy setting new couple goals for their fans and followers with adorable displays of love on Instagram!

The couple, who are celebrating four months of being officially married today on Feb. 22, was especially loved up on Instagram on the eve of the occasion with Jaswal sharing pictures from their little celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

The singer took to the photo-sharing app to post photos of his wife Javed, balloons and flowers in hand, beaming with happiness at the camera. He also shared a picture of the cake, which read ‘Happy 4 months. I love you.”

If that wasn’t enough, Jaswal’s caption did even more of the talking; “Happy 120 days of bugging the hell out of me. I LOVE YOU,” he wrote.

He went on to add some banter to the adorable caption, thanking Javed for “making me gain an extra 20 pounds of happiness,” which he attributed to stress-eating KFC and cake. We have to agree on that one!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

“May we get old and chubby together,” he added, before urging her: “But Allah ka wasta hai let me workout and diet from tomorrow.”

Javed responded with an equally sweet reply that read, “Hahaha cutie, love you. There’s some more cake in the fridge.”

We are all for this sweet, healthy banter between the newly-weds! Here’s extending best wishes to the couple for a blissful life ahead.

