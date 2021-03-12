Former Pakistani cricketer Umar Gul’s latest video is the most heartwarming thing you’ll see today!

The ace bowler shared a video of himself reciting the Azaan in his newborn daughter’s ear, a religious ritual performed by Muslim fathers on the birth of their children. Gul also had a loving caption to go with the video.

“Giving Azaan again in my little princess’s ear! This feeling is just out of the world. Alhamdulillah for all His Blessings,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Gul (@umargulofficial)

The 36-year-old had announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter on Mar. 9. “Allah has blessed us again with his Rehmah! Baby Zainab is finally home and baby and Mama are both in good health,” he had tweeted.

Allah has blessed us again with his Rehmah! Baby Zainab is finally home and baby and Mama are both in good health. May Allah bless her with a long and healthy life, full of love n blessings. Ameen. Keep our family in ur duas #babygirl — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) March 9, 2021

He then added a special prayer and requested people to also join in. “May Allah bless her with long and healthy life, full of love and blessings. Ameen. Keep our family in your duas.”

