U.N. Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council called on all parties to the Libya conflict on Friday to commit to a ceasefire and return to U.N.-led mediation, said Indonesian U.N. Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, president of the 15-member body for May.

The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, which has been gripped by anarchy since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.

More than 440 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced, according to the U.N.

Read More: UN says nearly 400 killed by Libya fighting, 50,000 displaced

Earlier, at least 392 people had been killed and 1,936 wounded since strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the Libyan capital last month, the UN’s World Health Organisation had said on May 3.



More than 50,000 had meanwhile been displaced as a direct result “of the intensifying armed conflict in Tripoli”, according to another UN body, the Organisation for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“We are concerned about the alarming figures of displacement,” OCHA had said on May 3 on Twitter.

Comments

comments