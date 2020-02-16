UN chief arrives in Islamabad to attend conference on Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to attend an international conference on Afghan refugees.

On arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officers of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan.

During his four-day stay, the UN Secretary-General will call on the President and the Prime Minister. He will also hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During these meetings, Pakistan’s perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be shared with the UN Secretary-General.

A two-day international conference will mark the 40 years-long presence of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The conference, being held in collaboration with the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). The delegations from Afghanistan and Iran will also attend the Afghan refugees conference.

The Secretary General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping.

The Secretary-General will pay a visit to Lahore. He will also travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

António Guterres will visit historic Badshahi Masjid and Shahi Qila in Lahore and the Centre for Peace and Stability at NUST. He will also visit the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan during his stay in Pakistan.

Earlier, on his way to Pakistan, the UN chief tweeted that Pakistan is one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to the United Nation’s peacekeeping efforts around the world.

Lauding Pakistan’s contribution to worldwide peacekeeping efforts, Antonio Guterres said he is visiting the country to express his gratitude to the people.

Comments

comments