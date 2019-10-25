UN Chief reiterates call for settlement of Kashmir dispute through talks

NEW YORK: The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, continues to call for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through dialogue, saying any solution should be rooted in the respect for human rights of the people living in the Valley.

The spokesman of the Secretary General, Stéphane Dujarric at the daily press briefing said, Antonio Guterres would engage whenever he can with Pakistan and India on the issue.

He said the Secretary General has discussed the issue of Kashmir with the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and India during the General Assembly session.

In occupied Kashmir, normal life continues to remain out of gear in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on 82nd day, today, due to the unrelenting military lockdown.

An environment of fear and uncertainty persists as stories of night raids, torture, beatings and incarcerations keep on emerging amid heavy deployment of Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

