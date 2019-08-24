ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a telephonic conversion with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that UN is watching the alarming situation in Occupied Kashmir and will continue playing its role in this regard, ARY News reported on Friday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned UN secretary-general and apprised him about the simmering tensions between nuclear-armed arch-rivals Pakistan and India over atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that regional peace situation has become precarious after the unilateral steps taken by India in Occupied Kashmir.

India has put the entire Jammu and Kashmir area under complete lockdown and communications are banned in the territory from last 19 days, said Qureshi.

Read More: Rahul’s detention at Srinagar airport exposed fascist face of India: FM Qureshi

FM Qureshi told the UN Secretary-General that a delegation of Indian opposition led by Rahul Gandhi was forced to return from Srinagar airport after he arrived to assess the situation of Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier today, a delegation of Indian opposition leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday left for occupied Kashmir to visit Srinagar to assess the prevailing situation in the area.

It must be noted that the curfew and the restrictions in the occupied Kashmir have entered 20th consecutive day.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner

