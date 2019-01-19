NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed the hope that Pakistan and India would be able to engage in a meaningful dialogue to resolve their disputes.

To a question from a Pakistani journalist at a press conference in New York, the UN chief said the United Nations has clearly done its job in that regard.

He was referring to the damning 14th June UN report that calls for the establishment of a ‘commission of inquiry’ to investigate the grave human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Guterres said that he has been offering his good offices in relation to the dialogue between the two countries.

We need international cooperation more than ever, but simply saying this will not make it happen. Many people aren’t convinced and we need to understand why – and act on that understanding. https://t.co/l3i3tU8WB7 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 18, 2019

The UN chief said: “I’ve been offering my good offices in relation to the dialogue between the two countries that, until now, had no conditions of success.

“The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has produced recently a very detailed report. So, the UN has clearly done its job in that regard. “I hope that the importance of both India and Pakistan is such in international affairs, I hope that the two countries will be able to engage in a meaningful dialogue,” he added.

A few hours later, Guterres posted a tweet, stating: “We need international cooperation more than ever, but simply saying this will not make it happen.

On Jan 18, Indian troops resorted to an unprovoked fire in Khuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population, said Pakistan military’s public affairs wing.

The Indian forces targeted civil population which resulted in injuries to a resident of Tain village, identified as, Muhammad Mushtaq.

The ISPR Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts. Three Indian soldiers were killed in the retaliatory fire.

