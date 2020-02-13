UN chief to arrive in Pakistan on Feb 16, confirms FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday confirmed that the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Pakistan on February 16 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Aisha Farooqui, while addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, said that UN secretary-general will be visiting Pakistan from Feb 16-19 and will also visit Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur during his trip.

Commenting over Kashmir lockdown, she said that people of Kashmir have been put under seize by the Indian occupation forces since Aug 5, 2019.

“Pakistan is apprising world about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. India is continuously violating ceasefire agreement by targeting the civilian population across the Line of Control,” she added.

Briefing media about the Erdogan’s Pakistan visit, the FO spokesperson said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan today (Thursday) on a two-day official visit.

The Turkish president during his visit will hold important meetings with the civil and military leadership of the country during his stay in Islamabad. Erdogan will address a joint sitting of the parliament on Friday (tomorrow), said FO spokesperson.

Aisha Farooqui said that Istanbul and Islamabad will hold a session of its Turkey-Pakistan Strategic Council, whereas, Erdogan will meet PM Imran Khan and address a joint press conference.

Erdogan will also meet President Dr Arif Alvi on dinner hosted in his honour upon his visit to Pakistan, added Aisha Farooqui.

