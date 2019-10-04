UN chief reiterates concern over Kashmir situation

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his concern over the current situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people have been languishing under an unprecedented lockdown for the last 60 days.

This was stated by a UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric while responding to a question during his regular briefing in New York, about the worsening humanitarian situation in the occupied Kashmir, where nearly eight million people are living in an open prison without their basic rights.

The spokesman said the UN Secretary-General remains concerned over the grave situation in the occupied region and he again urges India and Pakistan to hold dialogue to resolve the crisis.

He said the Secretary General’s position on Kashmir has not changed. He said the UN chief has underscored the need for addressing human rights of Kashmiri people in order to resolve the crisis.

The UN spokesman said human rights need to be addressed, and to be in the forefront.

Kashmir Day was observed on Friday in Pakistan to express solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir against Indian brutalities.

Public rallies were organised across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiris and share feelings with the people of Occupied Kashmir under the theme “Justice for People of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

