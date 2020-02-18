UN chief extends support for Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General United Nations (UN) Antonio Guttress has lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government’s efforts to uplift youth, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The youth development programme initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan is receiving acknowledgement on international level.

The UN secretary general in an informal meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar appreciated Kamyab Jawan Programme for youth development.

The programme to create employment opportunities for Pakistani youth, Mr.Guttress said and extended United Nation’s support for it.

Thanking UN chief over his support, Usman Dar said the Kamyab Jawan Programme was launched in the line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give a lift to youth of the country.

“The prime object of the programme was to make youth financially strong and independent”, Dar continued. He vowed to jointly work with the UN to uplift Pakistani youth.

Earlier on January 30, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government had announced to provide $200 million financial assistance to Kamyab Jawan programme.

UAE ambassador has made the announcement while meeting PM’s Special Assistant to on Youth Affairs Usman Dar .

The financial assistance had been promised by the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his recent visit to Pakistan.

