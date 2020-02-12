UN chief’s upcoming visit endorses Pakistan’s critical role for peace: Munir Akram

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram has said the UN Chief Antonio Guterres’ upcoming visit to Pakistan endorses Islamabad’s critical role for peace and stability in the region.

In a tweet, he said, this visit also acknowledges our long-standing cooperation with the world body.

UNSG @antonioguterres visit not only endorses our historic hospitality but also acknowledges our long-standing cooperation with the @UN and our critical role for peace and stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/gDHM6Fop1S — Pakistan PR to UN (@PakistanPR_UN) February 11, 2020

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would be visiting Pakistan from Feb 16-19.

This would be his first visit as the world body’s top official, though Guterres has been to Pakistan several times as UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would be visiting Pakistan from Feb 16-19.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, the Secretary-General will participate in the “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” and will deliver a keynote address.

The two-day conference, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is being organized in Islamabad by the Government of Pakistan and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

