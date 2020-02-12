Web Analytics
UN chief’s upcoming visit endorses Pakistan’s critical role for peace: Munir Akram

UN Chief Munir Akram

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram has said the UN Chief Antonio Guterres’ upcoming visit to Pakistan endorses Islamabad’s critical role for peace and stability in the region.

In a tweet, he said, this visit also acknowledges our long-standing cooperation with the world body.

 United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would be visiting Pakistan from Feb 16-19.

This would be his first visit as the world body’s top official, though Guterres has been to Pakistan several times as UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Read more: UN chief arriving in Pakistan on four-day visit on 16th: FO

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, the Secretary-General will participate in the “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” and will deliver a keynote address.

The two-day conference, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is being organized in Islamabad by the Government of Pakistan and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

