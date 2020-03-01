Special delegation of United Nations to visit Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A special delegation of United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres will visit Pakistan from Monday (tomorrow) in view of the ongoing situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said a special delegation of UN secretary-general is going to visit Pakistan following the ongoing situation of Kashmir.

The delegation will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss Kashmir dispute, sources added.

On February 16, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had reiterated his call for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through dialogue during his visit to Pakistan.

Addressing a conference about climate change in Islamabad, he had advised both countries to engage in meaningful dialogues for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Responding to a question about the worsening humanitarian situation in the occupied Kashmir, where nearly eight million people are living in an open prison without basic rights, he said human rights issue needs to be addressed.

The UN Chief also appreciated steps taken by the PTI government to address the negative impacts of climate change in Pakistan.

