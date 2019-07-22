AJK PM urges UN to send a ‘fact finding mission’ to held Kashmir  

BIRMINGHAM: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday urged the United Nations and the European Union and to constitute a fact finding mission to observe the situation in occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Birmingham, Farooq Haider said “We need to expose the ugly face of India to the world community and overseas Kashmiris could play a vital role in this regard.”

Referring to the flash-flood in Lesswa Neelum Valley, the prime minister said that he was in constant touch with the chief secretary and administration. He further aid that the government would take all possible steps for rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Earlier on July 17, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had urged European Union (EU) to play its role to halt human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir and help Kashmiris attain their right to self-determination.

Addressing a ceremony in Brussels, Farooq Haider had said that overseas Kashmiris need to counter Indian propaganda, expose its ugly face to the international community and gain maximum support at international level for the indigenous right to self-determination struggle.

He had said, “Kashmiris are the primary party of the Kashmir issue and the world pay attention to their voice.”

