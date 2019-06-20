U.N declares Pakistan a ‘family station’ for visiting representatives

Pakistan’s efforts for peace bear fruit as The United Nations (UN) declared Pakistan a ‘family station’ today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

According to details, The intergovernmental organization tasked with maintaining international peace and security, UN declared the Islamic Republic of Pakistan a family station for its workers.

An official notification issued by the global body on the issue allows their representatives to now travel to the country along with their family which was at first prohibited due to the situation on ground.

The decision was made by the UN after careful consideration and visible measures and results achieved by the Government of Pakistan along with its Armed Forces for peace after being embroiled in a war-like situation for more than a decade.

It is being said that the decision by the global multi-government organization would catalyze the process of bettering Pakistan’s image in the world as a safe and peaceful country.

The move has also been seen as a positive sign for the foreign investment and business sectors.

